The Town of Middleburg will hold a public information meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Center related to the Boundary Line Adjustment (“BLA”) concepts brought forward by two property owners. This public information meeting was one of the Town Council’s commitments that it made in April 2022 when the concepts were first discussed at a public information meeting.

The upcoming meeting will include a review of the public input received over the past four months. This input was received by email, at Town Council meetings, and through a survey sent to each resident and property owner. The meeting will also cover key data points that were developed in response to citizen input, to include the potential impact on the Town of Middleburg budget and operations.

The two BLA concepts have proposed bringing two separate parcels into the Town limits, with remaining acreage being placed into conservation easement. The proposals include workforce or affordable housing in an effort meet an unmet housing need in and around Middleburg.

Subsequent to the public information meeting, the Town will provide all of the same information to the two property owners and representatives. At that time, it will be up to each property owner whether they choose to make a formal request for a BLA or not, and what form and scale that request may be. Furthermore, the Town Council will refer all future questions to each property owner/representative, as the Town has received no formal request or proposal to-date and will have no involvement until such a time that a formal request is made.