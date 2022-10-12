The Salvation Army of Loudoun is pleased to announce that Mr. Anil Sharma is the new Chair of the Board of Advisors.

“God has given me everything and I want to try to give back. I feel fortunate to be able to help others, which is why I volunteer and support the Salvation Army of Loudoun in its mission. The mission of the Salvation Army aligns with my values, and I am fortunate to give back with an organization that does so much for my community,” according to Anil.

Anil is a successful first-generation immigrant with humble beginnings who came to the US in 1997 from India with $100. He is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, visionary, angel investor and strategist with a progressive 25-year career in building innovative companies and providing customer-driven IT Solutions. He is currently the CEO of 22nd Century Technologies, Government focused IT integrator with 6000+ employees.

Anil is a Servant leader with a heart for community service. He is passionate about helping those less fortunate and improving the human condition. He has boosted the life trajectory of thousands of people through his work in India and USA. Anil enjoys helping people and giving back so he joined the Salvation Army Advisory Board as a venue for his passion to serve the community where he has served on the Board of Advisors for about 5 years. He supports and volunteers for many non-profits including the Feed the Hungry of Loudoun, Missionaries of Charity, Special Olympics, FACETS and HOPE. He provides food services on a regular basis to homeless and underprivileged families in Washington DC. He and his company are supporting STEM program in Loudoun County Public Schools and offering internships to high school students. Anil has been fundraising and helping people during COVID in several ways in Loudoun County as well in India. With his contributions, he was recently recognized with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and service to the community by the National Council of Asian Indian Association.

He has been married to his wife Anupama for 25 years and they are the proud parents of two college going children.

“Anil will bring a vision and a passion as he works with me, my wife, our staff and the other members of the Board of Advisors to nurture and to perpetuate the services that the Salvation Army of Loudoun brings to people in need in our community,” said Sergeant John McKee. “There are so many people who are struggling and desperate for assistance. Quite frankly, it is increasingly more difficult to meet the demand financially. We know that Anil will be able to lead us as we remain steadfast in our ability to meet the demand. We live in an amazing and generous community. Please join us in welcoming Anil in his new role”.

The other members of the Board of Advisors are Brendan Bowie, John Chapin, Bob DeLuca, Jennene Estes, Jane Hannah, Keith Null, Steve Radich, Jim Snyder, Michael Whitlock, Melinda Wooden and Travis Worsham.