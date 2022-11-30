Nine Foxcroft students achieved the premier status of AP Scholar with Distinction to lead a group of 30 girls who earned 2022 AP Scholar Awards from the College Board for outstanding achievement on Advanced Placement exams taken last spring.

A total of 12 current seniors and 18 members of the Class of 2022 earned AP Scholar designations. This is the 18th consecutive year that the number of AP Scholars at Foxcroft has reached double-digits, a testament to the academic excellence fostered at the School.

Seniors Molly Catlett, London Hershey, and Wilhelmina McQuarrie, as well as Class of 2022 graduates Virginia Bonnie (University of Virginia), Emma Carmichael (The College of William and Mary), Erica Johnson (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University), Cecilia Mould (University of Virginia), Xinyi Shen (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign), and Ella Siebentritt-Clark (St. Andrews William & Mary Joint Degree Programme), earned AP Scholar with Distinction awards, given for achieving an average of at least 3.89 on all exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on at least five of them.

AP Scholars with Honor awards, given when a student scores 3 or better on at least four tests with an average of 3.50 on all exams taken, were received by current senior Isabelle Munoz and four members of the Class of 2022: Claire Ai (New York University), Amelia Fortsch (Syracuse University), Clare Thomas (The College of William and Mary), and Selina Xu (The College of William and Mary).

Eight current seniors — Lexi Hill, Mary Joyce, Vassiliki-Theodosia Margas, Lucy Moan, Helen Ventikos, Olivia Warr, Sage Wolf, and Lynn Zhang — and eight members of the Class of 2022, Vivian Davis (University of Richmond), Nia Dowling (The College of William and Mary), Catherine Jin (Emory University), Caroline McLaughlan (University of Virginia), Remy Patterson (St. Andrews William and Mary Joint Degree Programme), Lilia Sharp (The College of William and Mary), Ella Stainton (Santa Clara University), and Adair Stanley (James Madison University) received AP Scholar recognition by scoring 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement program provides academically prepared students with an opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit or advanced standing in classes for successful performances on AP exams. The exams are graded on a 5-point scale, with 5 being the highest.