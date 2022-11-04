The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce a conservation easement on Brian and Kalie Lasley’s property in Rectortown, Fauquier County. This 37.5-acre property ensures the scenic viewshed along Crenshaw Road will remain for future generations.

“I grew up in L.A. so I know what urban sprawl looks like when there is no type of plan in place,” said Kalie. “We’ve watched the development creep out to this area and know that will continue to happen unless something is done. That is part of the reason why we moved to this area, to be a part of a community that is and will remain, rural and so now we have played a part by ensuring that this land will not become a housing development.”

The Lasley’s property includes nearly 1,000 feet of frontage on Crenshaw Road and is located within the Cromwell’s Run Rural Historic District. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register in 2008, this district comprises of over 14,000 acres of rolling farmland centered along Atoka Road. During the Civil War it saw significant activity due to its close association with Confederate Colonel John S. Mosby and his infamous Rangers. Though beef and dairy cattle are still raised there, horses have become an important basis of the economy, and the predominance of foxhunting within the district since the early 20th century has earned the area its sobriquet as Virginia’s “Hunt Country.”

Additional natural resources now protected include about 27 acres of “Prime Farmland Soils” or “Farmland Soils of Statewide Importance” and nine acres of forest.

“The Lasley’s have been wonderful supporters of LTV for many years and their property is a beautiful piece of rural Fauquier County,” said LTV Executive Director, Sally Price. “We are excited to record an easement with this family that truly understands our work and wants to ensure the future of our open space.”

The Lasley’s easement is the 220th easement completed by the Land Trust of Virginia. For more information about their work, please visit http://www.landtrustva.org.