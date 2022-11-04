Holiday time is fast approaching, and this year, the Town of Middleburg’s Sustainability Committee is offering tips to help make the holidays more ecofriendly.

Start off by eating and decorating ‘local’. Local Middleburg farmers and gardeners have been hard at work growing pumpkins, greens, sweet potatoes, holiday flowers, Christmas trees and by raising turkeys, and much more. Local mills are stone-grinding grain, and bakers are turning flour into fun holiday treats. Local craft beverage producers are offering their best holiday cheer, while local farm-to-table restaurants, shops and caterers have been creating delicious holiday menus. Local gardens are advertising their wreath making classes. It’s a great time to eat and decorate local! Information on local eating and decorating resources is available in the following websites: bit.ly/3MUNrTD, bit.ly/3F1hirL, bit.ly/3DljMjf

Having a house full of guests? Well, instead of buying it, how about renting it. Follow the lead of the pros and rent what you’ll need. Party rental companies rent more than tents; they have extra tables, chairs, place settings, TVs, sound systems, grills and many other items. Want something new to wear? Well you can rent that, too, and here’s a site which lists some of the current options for clothing rental. bit.ly/3SrlSm3.

Re-love it. Resale is one of the hottest trends in retail. Between antique stores, non-profit shops and consignment shops, the Middleburg area has a very wide variety of previously owned items to choose from. Its resale stores can help decorate your table, your house, your closet or your barn. They also offer one-of-a-kind gifts. Last year, my family received a 1960s-era blue glass measuring cup with a matching juicer that fit on top. It turned out to be perfect for making juice for cocktails!

Give the gift of nature. There are thousands of ways to share nature for the holidays, such as burning off a bit of Thanksgiving dinner by taking a walk in the woods with a friend, or family member. Gift a subscription to a hiking, kayaking, plant identification or national parks app. Giving a backyard bird feeder can provide hours of entertainment for people of any age or ability. Want to go all-in? Spend the holidays in a national park.