October 5, 2022 – The Windy Hill Foundation, a local non-profit affordable housing provider, has hired Eloise Repeczky as its new Executive Director. In this position, Ms. Repeczky will serve as the organization’s chief executive officer with responsibility for implementing the board’s strategy.

A Middleburg resident, Ms. Repeczky offers ten years of experience in business development positions, most recently as the Business Development Manager for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP, a full-service, global law firm. Additionally, she has led significant volunteer fundraising efforts with multiple non-profit organizations. Eloise holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International & Global Studies from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Ms. Repeczky will be assuming the position currently held by Mr. Bob Dale who is retiring after serving in the Executive Director position for six years. Mr. Dale will remain at Windy Hill as Chief Financial Officer during the transition period. Ms. Gabrielle Gallegos, the President of the Windy Hill Board said, “Windy Hill owes a significant debt of gratitude to Bob for his more than thirty years of service, first as a board member and then as Executive Director. The board is excited that Eloise will be bringing her extensive skills and energy to Windy Hill to build on the strong foundation that Bob helped to create and to lead the organization as it continues to achieve its affordable housing and resident service missions.”

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead the Windy Hill Foundation. The Foundation is poised to further develop its vision and build on the momentum of the past 41 years. I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization, building on the excellent resident services programs, and continuing to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing to low and lower-income individuals and families. I look forward to being a part of the effort to serve our community and residents,” Ms. Repeczky said.