Ursula Landsrath passed away January 3rd, 2019.

Born in Germany in 1946, she moved to Australia with her parents Karl and Elizabeth Landsrath when she was in elementary school.

She lived in Australia until 1975 when she emigrated to Las Vegas and became an American Citizen.

In her multiple careers Ursula was a fashion model, movie stunt driver, skydiver, hotel manager, fashion boutique manager and real estate investor and manager.

She met her husband Ken Rietz in Las Vegas during a political campaign he was managing in 1987. They have been together ever since.

Eight years ago Ursula founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia. Through that organization and its annual events Dog and Cat Fest, Animal Night and Cat Night she lead a volunteer effort that raised and distributed to animal rescue organizations over $1 Million. She was an active animal rescue advocate in Fauquier County and represented animal rescue organizations at numerous County Board of Supervisors meetings.

Ursula lived with her husband Ken and there three dogs Maddie, Troy and Max at Fox Hall Farm in Delaplane.

She is survived by her husband, her stepson K.C. Rietz, her grandson Joshua Tilley and sister Elke Ollins. Her son Jensen Cottam died in an automobile accident while attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis 29 years ago.

A memorial service will be held at the Cool Springs Methodist Church, 3322 Cobbler Mountain Road, Delaplane, Virginia, on Saturday January 26th, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Middleburg Humane Foundation or any other animal rescue organization.