NEWS
HOME
NEWS OF NOTE
Middleburg Town Council Report
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
PASTIMES
Albert’s Corner
Ask a Remodeler
Fashion Sense
Fitness Professional
iMed
In Unison
Sincerely me
The Artist’s Perspective
The Plant Lady
PROGENY
LUNGELINE
FRIENDS FOR LIFE
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
BLUE
RED
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
OBITUARIES
PRINT EDITION
TRENDING
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
BLUE
RED
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
CALANDER
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
SEND A LETTER
Search
44.4
F
Middleburg, VA
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
NEWS
HOME
NEWS OF NOTE
Middleburg Town Council Report
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
PASTIMES
Albert’s Corner
Ask a Remodeler
Fashion Sense
Fitness Professional
iMed
In Unison
Sincerely me
The Artist’s Perspective
The Plant Lady
PROGENY
LUNGELINE
FRIENDS FOR LIFE
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
BLUE
RED
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
OBITUARIES
PRINT EDITION
TRENDING
EDITORS DESK
EDITORIALS
COLUMNISTS
A SCIENTIST’S PERSPECTIVE
ASK A COUNCIL MEMBER
BLUE
RED
Hypocrisy
THE PUBLIC SQUARE
WATERWORLD
LETTERS
SEND A LETTER
PLACES & FACES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
CALANDER
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
SEND A LETTER
Middleburg Eccentric
Trending Now
Outstanding Middleburg Academy Student Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Willowsford, A Top 50 Master-Planned Community
A Behind the Scenes look at Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence.”
Boy Scout Troop 2950 Advance A Pair to Eagle Scout
USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4*
Five First-Choice Colleges
Barbara Conner
-
January 24, 2017
13
0
Middleburg Business and Professional Association 2016 Honors
visit middleburg
-
January 23, 2017
25
0
Dissolution of Middleburg Volunteer Fire Department Benefits Local Non-Profits
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 23, 2017
48
0
Outstanding Middleburg Academy Student Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 20, 2017
313
1
NEWS OF NOTE
Middleburg Business and Professional Association 2016 Honors
visit middleburg
-
January 23, 2017
0
On December 13, The Middleburg Business and Professional Association held its final Biz Buzz meeting of 2016 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Parish House. The evening...
Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape
January 23, 2017
Dissolution of Middleburg Volunteer Fire Department Benefits Local Non-Profits
January 23, 2017
Appleton Campbell Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super...
January 23, 2017
For the Love of Food: A Bio-essay
January 23, 2017
PROGENY
Inspiring Young Investors
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 24, 2017
0
The Wakefield Investment Club is a fantastic opportunity for students of the Upper School to learn about investment and finance. For many students, this...
Foxcroft School Announces Equestrian Camp
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 24, 2017
0
Foxcroft School, whose outstanding riding program is known across the U.S., will hold a week-long residential equestrian camp for girls June 25-30, 2017, it...
Middleburg Academy Open House
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 24, 2017
0
Middleburg Academy invites area families to our Admissions Open House on Saturday, January 27th, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Head of School Colley Bell...
Five First-Choice Colleges
Barbara Conner
-
January 24, 2017
0
Reach. Zone. Safety. This approach to college counseling worked for years, but this model is broken. We need to change the language and approach...
PASTIMES
A Christmas Wish – Sincerely me
Brandy Greenwell
-
January 4, 2017
0
If you are a regular reader of my column, you know that I usually give shopping advice in December. You also know that...
An artful life inspired to be expressive with care – The...
Tom Neel
-
January 4, 2017
0
In 2009, as our country dealt with the aftermath of the worst recession in seventy or so years, my wife Linda and I did...
Middleburg Garden Club’s Greens Show at Emmanuel Church
January 4, 2017
The seasonal flowers of Christmas, Florist Cyclamen – The Plant Lady
January 4, 2017
A Look Back, Helps Us Look Forward, Be Grateful – Fitness...
January 4, 2017
Is your Home Susceptible to Ice Damming? – Ask a...
January 4, 2017
LUNGLINE
Choosing Sides, The elegance of empowerment
Chris Weber
-
January 19, 2017
0
“If the world were a logical place, men would ride side saddle” - Rita Mae Brown When speaking of Maureen Conroy Britell, the last...
USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4*
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 19, 2017
0
United States Equestrian Federation has shortlisted Great Meadow to host venues for a new CCI4* Eventing competition USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4* Lexington,...
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds
Lauren R. Giannini
-
December 21, 2016
0
That Thoroughbreds are great riding horses, sport horses, trail horses and equine partners is the firm belief of enthusiasts who know, understand and appreciate...
Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles & Globalization of...
Lauren R. Giannini
-
December 16, 2016
0
Great Meadow in The Plains is buzzing with excitement above and beyond the Virginia Gold Cup and International Gold Cup Races, Twilight Polo, Fourth...
PLACES & FACES
Middleburg Business and Professional Association 2016 Honors
visit middleburg
-
January 23, 2017
25
0
Choosing Sides, The elegance of empowerment
Chris Weber
-
January 19, 2017
57
0
PLACES & FACES: Mike Smith’s 50th Birthday Celebration
Teresa Ramsay
-
January 11, 2017
103
0
PLACES & FACES: Windy Hill Epic ’80s Gala
Nancy Kleck
-
January 11, 2017
58
0
OBITUARIES
Gail Crisp Matheson
January 20, 2017
Veronica Johnson Bonfanti
January 19, 2017
Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta
December 22, 2016
Chester William Fannon III (Chet)
December 5, 2016
Nancy Reuter
November 25, 2016
PRINT EDITION
Middleburg Eccentric January 2017, Volume 13 Issue 9
Middleburg Eccentric
-
January 19, 2017
1
THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: The Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates its 150th anniversary, Foxcroft Road Trash Award and Choosing Sides, the story of Maureen Conroy Britell and her...
Get Middleburg Eccentric
News Alerts
Sign up to receive our email news alerts.
First name
*
Last name
*
Email
*
EDITORAL
EDITORIAL: Tis the Season
Middleburg Eccentric
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Nullify the Electoral College – Blue
Daniel Morrow
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: AT Least Excellent – RED
Jim Morgan
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Distressing Time to Be an American Scientist – A Scientist’s Perspective
Arthur (Art) Poland, PhD
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Ask a Council Member
Mark Snyder
-
December 21, 2016
EDITORIAL: Citizenship – and the Spirit of the Land – The Public Square
Chandler and Jerry Van Voorhis
-
December 21, 2016
Contact us:
news@mbecc.com
EVEN MORE NEWS
Inspiring Young Investors
January 24, 2017
Foxcroft School Announces Equestrian Camp
January 24, 2017
Middleburg Academy Open House
January 24, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
NEWS OF NOTE
287
PRINT EDITION
154
PASTIMES
145
EDITORS DESK
108
PHOTOS
88
COLUMNISTS
81
PROGENY
80
© Middleburg Eccentric LLC