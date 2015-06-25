44.4 F
Middleburg, VA
Thursday, January 26, 2017

NEWS OF NOTE

video

Middleburg Business and Professional Association 2016 Honors

visit middleburg -
0
On December 13, The Middleburg Business and Professional Association held its final Biz Buzz meeting of 2016 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Parish House. The evening...
Rich Speaking at 2016 Herit Hero

Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape

Middleburg Volunteer Fire Department

Dissolution of Middleburg Volunteer Fire Department Benefits Local Non-Profits

Appleton Campbell

Appleton Campbell Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super...

Tom Whitaker, Ashby Inn’s new Chef

For the Love of Food: A Bio-essay

PROGENY

Dylan Winick Wakefield Senior

Inspiring Young Investors

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
The Wakefield Investment Club is a fantastic opportunity for students of the Upper School to learn about investment and finance.  For many students, this...
Foxcroft School Announces Equestrian Camp

Foxcroft School Announces Equestrian Camp

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
Foxcroft School, whose outstanding riding program is known across the U.S., will hold a week-long residential equestrian camp for girls June 25-30, 2017, it...
Middleburg Academy

Middleburg Academy Open House

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
Middleburg Academy invites area families to our Admissions Open House on Saturday, January 27th, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Head of School Colley Bell...
Five First-Choice Colleges

Five First-Choice Colleges

Barbara Conner -
0
Reach. Zone. Safety. This approach to college counseling worked for years, but this model is broken.  We need to change the language and approach...

PASTIMES

A Christmas Wish - Sincerely me

A Christmas Wish – Sincerely me

Brandy Greenwell -
0
If you are a regular reader of my column, you know that I usually give shopping advice in December.   You also know that...
An artful life inspired to be expressive - The Artist’s Perspective

An artful life inspired to be expressive with care – The...

Tom Neel -
0
In 2009, as our country dealt with the aftermath of the worst recession in seventy or so years, my wife Linda and I did...
Best in Show Blue Ribbon, Barbara Sharp at the Middleburg Garden Club’s Greens Show

Middleburg Garden Club’s Greens Show at Emmanuel Church

The seasonal flowers of Christmas, Florist Cyclamen - The Plant Lady

The seasonal flowers of Christmas, Florist Cyclamen – The Plant Lady

A Look Back, Helps Us Look Forward, Be Grateful - Fitness Professional

A Look Back, Helps Us Look Forward, Be Grateful – Fitness...

Is your Home Susceptible to Ice Damming?

Is your Home Susceptible to Ice Damming? – Ask a...

LUNGLINE

Maureen Conroy Britell

Choosing Sides, The elegance of empowerment

Chris Weber -
0
“If the world were a logical place, men would ride side saddle”   - Rita Mae Brown When speaking of Maureen Conroy Britell, the last...
Great Meadow International

USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4*

Middleburg Eccentric -
0
United States Equestrian Federation has shortlisted Great Meadow to host venues for a new CCI4* Eventing competition USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4* Lexington,...
Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds Photos by Nancy Kleck

Valerie Ashker’s Epic Cross-Country Ride Showcases Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds

Lauren R. Giannini -
0
That Thoroughbreds are great riding horses, sport horses, trail horses and equine partners is the firm belief of enthusiasts who know, understand and appreciate...
Rob Banner and John Cuticelli

Great Meadow Supports the ARK at Dulles & Globalization of...

Lauren R. Giannini -
0
Great Meadow in The Plains is buzzing with excitement above and beyond the Virginia Gold Cup and International Gold Cup Races, Twilight Polo, Fourth...

OBITUARIES

Gail Crisp Matheson

Gail Crisp Matheson

Veronica Johnson Bonfanti

Veronica Johnson Bonfanti

Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta (1936-2016)

Charles (Chuck) William Borchetta

Chester William Fannon III (Chet)

Nancy Reuter

PRINT EDITION

Middleburg Eccentric January 2017, Volume 13 Issue 9

Middleburg Eccentric -
1
Middleburg Eccentric January 2017, Volume 13 Issue 9 Cover
THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: The Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates its 150th anniversary, Foxcroft Road Trash Award and Choosing Sides, the story of Maureen Conroy Britell and her...

Get Middleburg Eccentric
News Alerts

Sign up to receive our email news alerts.

EDITORAL

Middleburg Eccentric Community Newspaper
Contact us: news@mbecc.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Middleburg Eccentric LLC