The Leesburg Garden Club (LGC) is excited to announce that it has awarded grants to three local organizations. Their requests for grants met the Club’s funding objectives and corresponded with the Club’s mission “to promote active interest in gardening and to assist in the protection and development of the natural beauties of the State”. One of the recipient is a local non-profit organization serving the com`munity through conservation, education and gardening. Support for science and environmental education grants are awarded to two Loudoun County Public Schools. Recipients are the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, Lucketts Elementary School and Tuscarora High School.

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy has been awarded funding to complete the installation of a pollinator meadow with interpretive signs along the W&OD Trail near the Crescent Place townhouse community. Upon completion of this project, visitors will be able to enjoy identifying the many native plants along this trail. Visitors may stop to view the interpretive panels which will describe each plant species, its habitat and the types of wildlife it supports, thereby educating the public of the importance of native plants.

Lucketts Elementary School has been awarded funding for an Outdoor Classroom and Learning Lab. LGC will fund the installation of a milkweed habitat, Monarch Waystation, weather station and a vegetable garden. Students will use the outdoor classroom to learn about native plants and the wildlife they support, collecting rainwater and composting for sustainability, as well as predicting and understanding weather patterns.

Tuscarora High School has a courtyard which is used as an outdoor classroom by the Environmental Science, Special Education, and English Learner classes. Funding has been awarded to improve the courtyard with native plants, trees, and shrubs and install a Monarch Waystation. The Tech Ed students will participate in the design and building of the planting boarders. Use of the space with these improvements has been included in the THS curriculum and has a high degree of support from teachers and staff.

Leesburg Garden Club is a 501(c)3 organization. In 2016, the club hosted its first fundraiser, a floral design symposium presented by one of their honorary members, Holly Heider Chapple. A second symposium in 2018 featured renowned speaker Jane Godshalk. These two events successfully raised money to support local, Loudoun County non-profits and schools that share their mission. In 2019, the Club held a Garden Party at Selma to raise money for their Loudoun County Children’s Education Fund.

In 2016, the LGC‘s first grant was awarded to Oatlands Historic House & Gardens to help install an irrigation system within its walled garden, considered one of the finest historic gardens in Virginia. The club also awarded a grant to fund the purchase of materials for an after-school garden club and outdoor classroom at Leesburg Elementary School.

The LGC looks forward to hosting “BBQ & Do-Si-Do Dinner & Dance Fundraiser” planned for Sunday, November 8, 2020. Funds raised will support future projects to benefit the local community. Look for information about this Fall event on our website leesburggardenclub.org or on Facebook at Leesburg Garden Club