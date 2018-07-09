Lynn Symansky has three chances to make the U.S. 3-Day Eventing Team for the World Equestrian Games, this September in Tryon, N.C. There’s her longtime 4-star partner, Donner; RF Cool Play, who just moved up to the 3-star level this season; and Under Suspection.

“I’m technically qualified on these three horses, but RF Cool Play is a bit too green to be considered at this point in his career,” Lynn said. “I’m incredibly fortunate to be in a position in which I have two potential WEG horses, but you never know what will happen between now and then. It’s a long way away. “

Donner, owned by The Donner Syndicate, is known around the eventing world. He’s a 4-time veteran of the Land Rover Kentucky CCI**** (formerly known as Rolex), and his passport is well-stamped. 2017 was pretty special for Donner and Lynn – they tackled England’s two 4-stars, Badminton (early May) and Burghley (early September) that bookended being called up at the last minute to compete on the U.S. Team in the FEI Nations Cup of Eventing™ at Great Meadow International in July. Their second place finish helped to secure the gold team medal for the U.S. When they went to Burghley, they finished sixth: “It was magical – and years in the making,” Lynn said.

Lynn’s newest upper-level partner, Under Suspection (aka Pippy), a 2004 Holstein mare owned by Mary Ann Ghadban, has three- and four-star experience with other riders. Lynn has only had the ride on Pippy since January of this year, but earlier in June, they placed second in the very technical CCI 3-star at the MARS Incorporated Bromont CCI Three-Day Event in Canada.

“Pippy is an amazing horse — to have been competitive at this level with multiple riders is a testament to what an amazing athlete and fierce competitor she is,” Lynn said. “She was most recently produced up to the 4-star level by Hannah Sue Burnett, who has been very helpful with the advice she’s given me on the mare. That’s a good part of what helped this partnership to click so quickly. Mary Ann Ghadban has been a very big supporter of mine. She’s part of the syndicate that owns Donner and Coolio, and now she’s given me the opportunity to have two potential WEG candidates, Donner and Pippy.”

Symansky grew up in Hunter Valley, which used to be a large neighborhood riding community in Northern Virginia, and earned her “A” rating with the Difficult Run Pony Club with her first 4-star horse, No It Tissant, an Off-Track Thoroughbred, She has been competing since she was five years old, 18 of them internationally, and has completed over 10 four-stars around the world: Kentucky, Badminton, Burghley, and Pau (France) and the 2014 WEG in Normandy.

The U.S. 3-Day squad for WEG should be named towards the end of June. Look for a follow-up in the July issue, along with coverage of the 2018 Great Meadow International CICO3* and Nations Cup of Eventing™, July 6-8.

