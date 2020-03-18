The Loudoun County Disability Services Board (DSB) created the FAIME (Full Accessibility and Inclusion: Moving toward Equity) Awards specifically to recognize Loudoun County businesses that do NOT provide services to people with disabilities as a core of their business plan, and yet have a focused and committed mission to provide an inclusive work environment, to welcome people with disabilities as staff and to develop all peoples’ careers within the organization, including people with disabilities. We received a host of nominations for businesses that:

Demonstrate a commitment to hiring people with disabilities, and providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and careers.

Offer a welcoming work environment for people with disabilities.

After review of all the nominations received, the DSB selected the 2020 FAIME Award winners – :Salamander Resort & Spa, The National Conference Center, Echo Origin, and CMX Cinemas Village 14 (formerly Cobb Cinemas). All exemplify this level of commitment and inclusion in the workplace

The Disability Services Board, is an at-large advisory body appointed by the Board of Supervisors, identifies and advises on issues of importance to people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers to help make Loudoun County an accessible and inclusive community for all