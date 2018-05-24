There’s a lot going on at Rutledge Farm. Aleco Bravo-Greenberg has taken over the reins and has created a series of “boutique” clinics to bring the expertise of Olympic champions to Middleburg.

McLain Ward, who’s showing at Upperville, June 4-10, is on deck to launch the “Olympic Sessions” on Wednesday, June 6. Ward is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2017 FEI World Cup Champion, and in late 2017 he was #1 show jumper in the Longines FEI world rankings in late 2017 after winning the FEI Longines World Cup on his 17th attempt. His partner was HH Azur, 11, and the mare finished the week-long competition with no jumping faults

Ward is respected as a clinician and known for clear explanations and directions. He’s very detail-oriented and believes in a disciplined approach to every aspect of riding. He will teach a one-hour clinic, starting at 5:30, with four riders (sorry, the rider slots are filled but sign up on the waitlist, more clinics dates TBA). The mounted session will be followed by Q&A. Auditors are welcome, 30 maximum, for a fee of $150 each.

“My mother and late father built Rutledge to be a world-class Thoroughbred breeding facility,” said Bravo-Greenberg. “Being the next generation to carry the baton is rare these days, and I’m focused on turning Rutledge into a world-class Grand Prix and hunter/jumper location for amateurs to attend clinics and learn from the best high-performance riders. Living out here is a dream come true and I feel incredibly privileged to take what my parents built and continue Rutledge Farm’s legacy of excellence.”

Located east of Middleburg off Route 50, Rutledge Farm offers 128 scenic acres. Improvements include Attwood Equestrian Surfaces Footing and new Grand Prix ring. Inclement weather won’t be a problem for the clinic; if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, the clinic will move into the spacious, well-lit indoor arena. Other equestrian amenities include six barns with stabling for 41 horses, plenty of paddocks, two Grand Prix fields, and much more.

On deck to teach Olympic Sessions are Will Simpson (August), Chris Kappler (November), and Leslie Burr-Howard (mid-November).

For information and to audit: OlympicSessions.com