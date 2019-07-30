The JK Community Farm is a separate nonprofit started by JK Moving Services to help alleviate hunger in the community. The farm began last year to provide chemical-free, healthy produce and protein to those struggling with food insecurity in the region. The farm donates the food to nonprofit partners, including Loudoun Hunger Relief, Fairfax-based Food for Others, and Arlington Food Assistance Center. The JK Community Farm was the vision of JK Moving CEO Chuck Kuhn who wanted to expand the breadth of his family and company’s philanthropic investments in a way that upheld the company values and had a lasting impact. After purchasing 150 acres in Purcellville, Va. and putting it into a conservation easement. This year seven acres are used to grow more than 16 types of chemical-free vegetables. Also, the Kuhn family donated beef, pork, and venison. Volunteers help maintain the farm.

This season, JK Community Farm has donated over 13,200 lbs of protein (7747.4 beef and 5467.5 of pork) towards its goal of 50,000 lb goal for protein by the end of the season. In all, the farm anticipates donating a total of 113,000 lbs of protein and produce this year. The beef the farm donates is all-natural, grass-fed Angus and the pork is all-natural Berkshire Hampshire cross. The farm gives the meat to Loudoun Hunger and Food For Others in Fairfax—which both distribute to smaller pantry partners in the county.

JK Moving Services helps deliver meat donated by JK Community Farm to local nonprofits. JK picked the meat from Gentle Harvest butcher is in Winchester, which donated a portion of the processing.